Letter: Opposed to 'innovation zones'
Letter: Opposed to 'innovation zones'

Letters mailbox

Editor:

Although I support the effort to diversify Nevada’s economy (we’re far too dependent on tourism, gaming, and even mining), I oppose the proposal by Governor Sisolak and Blockchain LLC to create so-called “innovation zones” that allow companies to create their own governments accountable to no one except the state.

I urge everyone interested in this issue to learn about the history of Vernon, California, a small, industry-dominated town in Los Angeles County. Its recent history has been plagued by conflicts of interest, corruption, fraud, and misappropriation of funds by government officials.

I have not yet heard Senator Goicoechea’s or Assemblyman Ellison’s positions on this proposal but I hope they oppose it too.

Peter Scougale

Spring Creek

