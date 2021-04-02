Letter: Opposed to straight-ticket voting

Editor:

I want to voice my opposition to SB292, particularly the provision that establishes straight-ticket voting.

I believe that this provision promotes uniformed voting by allowing voters to merely select a party, without necessarily selecting any individual candidates, or even looking at their names. It is our civic duty as voters to research the candidates on our ballots.

This bill allows down-ballot candidates to ride the coattails of candidates in marquee races. They should have to earn our votes by communicating with us, letting us know who they are and what they stand for.

Peter Scougale

Spring Creek

