Letter: Opposed to the current school bond

Editor:

1. Question for the Elko County School Board — Why were the architectural firms in Elko not contacted to bid on the new music center and auditorium? Invitations to bid are normally published in the Elko Daily Free Press. We are always supposed to support our local businesses first and keep the money in Elko.

2. How many times was the firm from Idaho invited to Elko to see the auditoriums at the Elko Convention Center and the auditorium at GBC?

3. Why was a building that was estimated to cost 13 million dollars run over budget and ending up costing over 20 million dollars?

4. How many local firms were contacted to bid on the proposed building or were Idaho firms the only ones asked to bid?

5. I personally do not feel that the design of the new building fits in well with the other buildings on the Elko High School Campus.

6. How many of the residents of Elko County will ever go in to the new building? The people that are hurt by the new bond are a lot of poor people that still have to pay increased taxes. This year has been the toughest one in many years because of the extreme drought -- especially for ranchers like me who have to spend so much money on hay.

7. I am adamantly opposed to the current school bond for the questions just asked.

John E. Neff

Ruby Valley

