Letter: Opposed to the Republic of Molossia

Editor:

I recently read an article applauding Nevada for allowing a group of people to create and establish in the United States of America a new nation in Nevada on my country's soil.

The fact that the people of Nevada allowed it pisses me off worse than a group of United States citizens who commit an act of TREASON by conspiring together as a group to invade the United States of America as citizens to form a Nation in the State of Nevada on my country's soil. With the right to deny entry into this Nation by any American citizen with the authorization of its government.

That really pisses me off. It is called the Republic of Molossia, a Micronation, invaded without a fight disguised as American citizens to establish and control a piece of my country's soil. Bought and paid for by all the American soldiers who have served in peace and war with blood sweat and tears to ensure that no Nation will cross our borders and take a piece of our Homeland away from us.

No blood was shed without a fight by anyone. Treason was done by American citizens without a shred of loyalty to the United States Of America and the Constitution. We soldiers paid with our BLOOD SWEAT and TEARS to keep this from happening.

Debra A. Elder-Lambeth

Deeth

