Letter: Our government's human smuggling operation

Editor:

Mass immigration is permanent; no one gets sent home; our country gets more jammed with people. Over the last 30 years our population has exploded by 100 million, mainly through immigration, legal and illegal.

Who does it help? Our politicians, keeping them in power while it dilutes that of the people living here. This is Joe Biden’s and his administration’s crisis; obviously, they do NOT want to grasp the enormity of their problem, calling it a challenge.

Instead of focusing on us, who pay their rather lucrative salary and benefits, they consider the interests of corporate donors and illegal aliens instead, refusing to enforce laws that protect our safety and security. The cost to the taxpayer is monstrous!

Quite simply: 1) End visa overstays 2) Stop the hiring of illegals -- use E-Verify 3) Robustly enforce our laws 4) NO AMNESTIES 5) Secure borders -- finish the Wall; 6) Implement a merit-based immigration system 7) End family chain migration and birthright citizenship 8) Limit all immigration 9) Legislatures should bar states from accepting federal funding for refugee resettlement 10) Stop the $120 billion remittances sent each year out of the U.S. to foreign countries.