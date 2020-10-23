Letter: Outgoing commissioner supports Brough

Editor:

At the end of this year I will no longer be on the Elko County Commission. It will be the end of my twelfth year on the commission and that's the limit allowed by law.

It has been an honor to serve the great people of Elko County. I often tell my friends from other places, "you are welcome to come and visit, you can even come and stay but you have to know that once you have been to Elko County you can't be truly happy any place else in the world."

As I leave I want to let you know who I support to take my place on the commission. I strongly support and ask you to vote for Wilde Brough. He is a well respected rancher from Clover Valley who has been an influence for good in Elko County for a long time. He has served the public in a number of areas including eight years on the county school board.

Wilde is honest and a straight shooter with the common sense and good judgement to be an excellent county commissioner. I hope you will join with me in voting for Wilde Brough for Elko County Commissioner.

Demar Dahl

Starr Valley

