Letter: Partners support family violence prevention

Editor:

The Heart & Hope Family Violence Prevention Program staff and families want to publicly commend and thank the following local businesses, faith communities, nonprofits and individuals for their partnership during our spring and fall 2020 sessions: Calvary Baptist Church, Chef Cheng’s, Elko County School District, Golden Health Family Medical Clinic, Paul & Connie Holmes, Marisol Jacobo, Brenda Kelly-Brace, Jocelyn Whitworth, Justice for Stephanie, Northern Nevada Regional Hospital, Ogi Deli, PACE Coalition and several anonymous donors.

These caring and generous partners donated program support funds, nutritious meals, their time serving meals, teaching youth and preparing program activities and materials, Christmas gifts and/or resources for parents and children participating in the 2020 Heart & Hope Family Violence Prevention Program. Others interested in partnering to help our courageous families not only survive but thrive, may call 775-340-8360.