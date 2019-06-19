{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

I’d like to thank Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for leading the charge to protect the Ruby Mountains, one of the most beautiful places in Nevada -- and one at risk of oil and gas leasing.

Although the U.S. Forest Service denied last year’s leasing applications, the threat remains. Senator Cortez Masto has introduced the Ruby Mountain Protection Act in Congress, to permanently withdraw these lands from potential development.

Last year, I spent four days backpacking the Ruby Crest Trail, experiencing the area’s majesty firsthand. I can’t imagine those priceless views marred by wells and service roads.

There are few to no oil or gas reserves in this area. Even if exploration is temporary, the damage will be permanent, impacting water sources, native plants, and a range of wildlife.

Drilling in these pristine spots would hurt outdoor recreationists like me who love the hunting, fishing, hiking and other recreation opportunities Nevada offers. This is the only place in the state where you can find game like the mountain goat and Himalayan snowcock. The Ruby Mountains draw visitors from around the globe, boosting the economies of nearby counties.

Also, we cannot continue to harm lands of significant value to Nevada’s tribal communities. The Te-Moak Tribe of the Western Shoshone, who once lived at the foothills of the Rubies, are opposed to the lands being leased; their histories, medicines and lifestyles would be gravely affected by drilling.

The Ruby Mountains deserve permanent protection from oil and gas leasing. I thank Senator Cortez Masto for introducing this bill, and urge Congress to pass it promptly.

Howard Watts

Las Vegas

