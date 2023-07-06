Editor:

Patriotism does not equal “Racial Hate.” Patriotism does not equal the 200 plus mass shootings that have taken place in this country since January 2023. Although I assume that a means of “Loyalty” for America is still carried deep within the hearts of many Americans.

In 1776 there were only 13 colonies which is proposed to have had only a population of close to 2 million people, a people who were of mixed races of mankind and a people fighting for their Human, Civil and Independent rights, trying to gain their freedom from British rule and so yes, July 4th was at one time actually celebrated loudly with respect to a people gaining their Human, Civil and Independent Freedom.

Now if I may have a moment of your time here, I'd like to insert my opinion on another historical situation, which is this, that the population in 1776 of the 13 colonies, had no factual idea that West of where they lived that there were millions upon millions of Indigenous human beings living within their own culture, traditions, customs and beliefs and ladies and gentlemen, that can be stated as an historical summation, a people who were in fact living freely, they had their Human, Civil and Independent Freedoms and I'd ask of you to keep that in mind while you celebrate your Freedoms.

Now as I close this, and I am hoping you all have a good holiday with family and friends, I would like to ask that if you can, please lend some support or recognition to the groups and organizations of the young ladies from the Elko Indian Colony who are needing recognition for the “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women,” thank you.

Please remember the men and women who have fought for your "Freedoms."

Larry Kibby

Elko