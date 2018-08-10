Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Editor:

So, I'm in town, see, and I need to call my husband. Well, it seems I forgot to charge my phone and the batteries are deader than Mickey Mantle's jock strap.

So, I'm thinkin' " a pay phone ... surely not ALL pay phones are on the scrap heap of history" Wrong. They are.

I try the courthouse thinkin' they will surely still have a black old-fashioned phone on the wall. Wrong. They don't.

I'm on my way back to my car and I see these three teenage kids sittin' on a bench on the sidewalk. One of 'em was playing a game on his (you guessed it) cell phone.

So, being an old lady with no inhibitions, I ask if I could borrow his for a minute. He very generously handed it right over and even dialed it for me when I screwed up the number.

His name is Ronnie and he and his two friends made sure the old lady got through to her husband and everything was okay.

I don't have a reason to have much social interactions with kids today, but I often hear criticism of them. However, if those three kids are any example of the hands to which we pass our future ... we're gonna be just fine.

Kate Alston

South Fork

