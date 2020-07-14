Letter: Perplexed and baffled at the ever-escalating hype and scare tactics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am perplexed and baffled at the ever escalating hype and scare tactics used with regards to the panic surrounding the COVID virus. Everything seems to be taken at only the shock value along with the barrage of conflicting information.

What happened to the journalistic code of ethics in regards to "the truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, impartiality, fairness, and public accountability"?

There are many sources one can find objective information if one puts their mind to it. For example there is a medical editorial at the Wiley Online Library which is a publisher of online resources covering life, health, and physical sciences as well as social science and the humanities. The article is "Coronavirus disease 2019: The harms of exaggerated information and non‐evidence‐based measures" First Published 19 March 2020 with 51 Citations, by John P. A. Ioannidis.

Mr. Ioannidis is a Greek-American Physician-Scientist, known for evidence based research and is a professor at Stanford University School of Medicine. It is very thorough in the facts surrounding the information we are inundated with through all platforms of media.

However, responsibility of accurate information lies not only with the media or government officials but also with the general public to be in the know of what is fact and what is fiction.