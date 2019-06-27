Editor:
On June 6, 2019, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy continued their workshop to discuss potentially increasing the maximum ratio of pharmacists to technicians from 1 to 3. The current verbiage includes increasing the ratio to 1:8. Two pharmacists spoke in opposition of the proposed increase and the Board decided to not conduct a vote at this time in order to obtain more information, including resurveying Nevada pharmacists for more input (Pharmacists, please complete survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9G32XS).
Opposition comments included concerns about increased supervisory roles, increased pharmacist workload, potential for more medication dispensing errors, increased chances for diversion, etc. The next meeting will be held on July 17 and 18 in Las Vegas. We could use anyone that is able to attend the Las Vegas meeting to speak.
If you are unable to attend, you can submit a public comment/statement to the Board and ask that it be read at the meeting for you. You can send this via email (pharmacy@pharmacy.nv.gov) or anonymously by mailing it to:
Nevada State Board of Pharmacy
985 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Ste 206
Reno Nevada 89521
We understand that many of you would like to stay anonymous for many reasons. If you would prefer, you can email us your comments and we will print them out and mail them anonymously for you. I have created a generic email you can send your thoughts to at NevadaPharmacists@gmail.com.
Kelsey Helsington
Mindy Hsu
Reno
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.