Letter: Planning to get back to work

Editor:

Now that we’ve started to flatten the curve there is complete confusion about how to restart the economy. Even a bad plan is better than no plan at all but there is nothing.

If we had a test that gave results quickly within hours we could start professional sports back up as fans are tested in parking lots prior to games. Maybe an N95 respirator could be given to each fan as a promo at a sporting event or a checkup outside airports for symptoms prior to flying.

We are just not thinking creatively about how to go back to work without reigniting the epidemic. New things need to be tried and will work or not work and people will die because of failures but here’s the thing; the economy has got to be restarted and there is absolutely no plan for doing it, including mine, that is foolproof but let’s have the courage to do something.

Even Bundy's plan of small groups meeting getting the virus and slowly conferring immunity is better than doing nothing and I applaud his stance on this issue.

Kem Kough

Wells

