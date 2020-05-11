Letter: Please consider Cohen for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Like many of you, and like the majority of Americans, I consider myself a moderate. There are good and bad people and good and bad ideas coming from both major political parties. And, also, like many of you, I'm very concerned with the current political climate in Washington.

We find our country in a current environment of bullying, demonizing political opponents, and worst of all, the refusal to work with the opposing party, for fear that constituents, (read: high dollar donors) will take issue.

Our current congressman, Mr. Mark Amodei, has simply got to go. He exemplifies many things people hate about today's politics: Being more concerned with party loyalty and schmoozing donors than working on realistic solutions or representing the people of his district to Washington. His most egregious error -- failing to ever stand up to our President, the most dishonest, ignorant, and incompetent man to ever hold the office.

Ed Cohen is running in the Democratic Primary for Congress. A self-described independent, who like me, is disgusted with the current state of affairs in Washington. A few of the reasons you should consider voting for him:

1. Mr. Cohen plans to run to represent a special interest group -- honest and decent people who live in Northern Nevada.