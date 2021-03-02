Letter: Please don't release horses into wild

Editor:

Unfortunately, the cost of owning and caring for a horse, at home, has become prohibitive for some Nevada families; as the cost of hay, grain and vet bills has skyrocketed.

This has led some families to consider abandoning their horses into the desert; falsely believing their horses can successfully live there (like the wild Mustangs).

What they don’t realize is Mustangs are born naturally with genes that prepare them for life in the wild; plus their parents, and the herd, give them years of practical training and experience, on finding food and water, and skills that help protect them from predators. Domesticated horses don’t get any of this; plus when they go into the desert, the Mustangs believe they are invaders and instantly attack them!

All the cards stacked up against them! They are destined to STARVE TO DEATH.

Surely, families who love and care for their horses … would not choose to place their helpless animals in this situation.