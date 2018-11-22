Editor:
The Dialysis Patients Demonstration Act attempts to remove patients' choice. All patients should have a choice in their dialysis provider. There is no reason for patients to be involuntarily enrolled into an organization and then be required to opt-out within a specific block of time, in order to preserve their freedom of choice. This puts an unnecessary burden on the patient.
In addition, this model should include chronic kidney disease (CKD) care, palliative, transplantation, medical management, and hospice. Unfortunately, this Act covers none of those critical services and requires a patient to leave the organization if that care is needed. Patients risk being abandoned by their expanded care team at critical times.
Based on these concerns, please oppose the Dialysis PATIENTS Demonstration Act.
Wendy Greener
Spring Creek
