Letter: Please think about impact on the elderly

Editor:

I have been reading the letters to the editor daily amid the escalating covid cases in Elko recently. With the exception of the grocery store worker who puts their life on the line every shift, and seems frustrated at customers' unwillingness to mask up, most people seem intent on talking about their constitutional rights not to wear one, thanking the Sheriff for not enforcing, finding some obscure study to support their claims, etc.

I don't want to even try to change anyone's mind or challenge their rights. I just beg one favor. Please, Please, PLEASE ... think about the residents and employees up at Highland Manor who have so far remained covid-free.

My mother is 84 with a level of dementia that allows her to only remember three people -- me, my brother and my husband -- because we are the three in Elko that would see her all the time. Now, I've been unable to see her since March 8th for the Health and Safety of all of the residents.

Until the state can get past Stage 2 of this epidemic, this will not change. I worry daily it will spread to the manor, and those residents on oxygen, like my mom, will never survive.