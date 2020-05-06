Letter: Please wear a mask in Elko Walmart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart. We know that our store is normally a gathering place for our friends and neighbors to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case. But these are unique times, and it’s more important than ever to prioritize the health and safety of our community.

According to medical experts, social distancing continues to be one of most effective ways to stay safe and healthy. With that in mind, here are a few tips for your next shopping trip with us:

• Protect one another: We request that you wear a mask or other face covering, even where it is not legally required, just like our associates are required to wear.

• Be patient: Wait for other customers to be done in an aisle to keep a six-foot distance.

• Shop efficiently: Have a list ready, get what you need and quickly exit the store.

• When possible, don’t bring a group: Shop with the fewest number of people you can.

• Use your best judgement: Stay home or consider Grocery Pickup when you don’t feel well.

• Keep your hands clean: Wash and sanitize your hands before and after shopping.