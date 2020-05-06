Letter: Please wear a mask in Elko Walmart

Editor:
We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart. We know that our store is normally a gathering place for our friends and neighbors to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case. But these are unique times, and it’s more important than ever to prioritize the health and safety of our community.
According to medical experts, social distancing continues to be one of most effective ways to stay safe and healthy. With that in mind, here are a few tips for your next shopping trip with us:
• Protect one another: We request that you wear a mask or other face covering, even where it is not legally required, just like our associates are required to wear.
• Be patient: Wait for other customers to be done in an aisle to keep a six-foot distance.
• Shop efficiently: Have a list ready, get what you need and quickly exit the store.
• When possible, don’t bring a group: Shop with the fewest number of people you can.
• Use your best judgement: Stay home or consider Grocery Pickup when you don’t feel well.
• Keep your hands clean: Wash and sanitize your hands before and after shopping.
To do our part, we will continue looking for ways to make social distancing easier and help ensure overall store safety. Here’s a sample of the measures we’ve implemented over the last few weeks:
• Enacted deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC and Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer.
• Limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at the same time.
• Installed plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at our checkout lanes and pharmacy areas.
• Installed social distancing floor decals at the entrances and in checkout lanes that show how far six feet is.
Elko residents: let’s do everything we can to help strengthen our community. Social distancing means we must stay apart, but we’re all in this together.
For more information on our efforts to keep our stores clean and maintain a healthy environment, please visit https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.
Kevin Loscotoff
Walmart Director of Public Affairs
Bentonville, Arkansas
