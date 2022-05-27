Letter: Police group endorses Gaylor for sheriff

Editor:

Recently, the Elko Police Officer’s Association gathered to discuss an endorsement for the upcoming Sheriff. The members sat in a closed-door meeting with each candidate. The members of the association express their gratitude for each candidate taking the time out of their schedules to be addressed.

At the end of the meeting, the association voted to endorse candidate John Gaylor for the Elko County Sheriff’s Office position.

Gaylor, who has experience at the Sheriff’s Office serving his community by working patrol and as a detective, also boasts previous management experience. Gaylor, among many things, spoke about the need for cohesion and cooperation among the Elko Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, improvement upon morale issues, and increasing training opportunities for deputies. Gaylor also advised, if not elected, he would return for the next election.

The association recognizes Gaylor’s continued dedication to our community, his work ethic, and experience. The association has determined Gaylor as the superior candidate for the future Sheriff of Elko County. We look forward to positive change and a spirit of cooperation in the service of our community. The Elko Police Officer’s Association is proud to endorse John Gaylor for Elko County Sheriff.

Nathan Gowan

President, EPOA

