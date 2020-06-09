Letter: Police lives matter, too

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I support the lawful protest about George Floyd’s death and feel that the murder charge is warranted but if black lives matter why don’t police lives matter also? When was the last time that there were protest, riots or memorials over the murder of a police officer? It doesn’t matter if it is black on black ,black on white, white on white, or white on black, the death of any officer is a tragedy regardless of the color of their skin and there have been many.

The vast majority of police officers conduct their behavior without prejudice yet how often at a parade honoring a fallen officer do you see nothing but fellow police officers. It’s no wonder the thin blue line has chosen to close ranks and become insular when they don’t sense support but animosity from the public.

Police officers do not become officers to die in the line of duty and have a responsibility to their wives and children to stay alive. Stories of officers who were perhaps too trusting and are shot are given a passing notice by the public but resonate within the force.

We need justice in the George Floyd murder to root out bad cops and discrimination but we also need justice in the sense that just as black lives matter police lives matter also.