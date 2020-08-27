Letter: Police safely subdue suspect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Recently the police in Elko were attempting to take a suspect into custody. He resisted and an officer fell and broke his ankle.

At that point, things could have gotten really dicey. However, nobody pulled a gun and shot the suspect; he was tasered and then taken into custody ... without the use of deadly force.

Way to GO, Elko police ... you showed us that our Blue Line used their heads and hearts and training to subdue a man safely. Safety for them and for him, and for all of us.

Thanks, guys.

Kate and Bob Alston

South Fork

