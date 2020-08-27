 Skip to main content
Letter: Police safely subdue suspect
Letter: Police safely subdue suspect

Letters mailbox

Editor:

Recently the police in Elko were attempting to take a suspect into custody. He resisted and an officer fell and broke his ankle.

At that point, things could have gotten really dicey. However, nobody pulled a gun and shot the suspect; he was tasered and then taken into custody ... without the use of deadly force.

Way to GO, Elko police ... you showed us that our Blue Line used their heads and hearts and training to subdue a man safely. Safety for them and for him, and for all of us.

Thanks, guys.

Kate and Bob Alston

South Fork

