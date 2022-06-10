Letter: Political 'show trials' on Capitol riot

Editor:

As an independent I often find myself at odds with both parties however I can’t understand the January 6 trials.

I don’t believe the election was stolen and was frightened by the chaos at the capital. I believed that the rioters should be punished however I now believe the whole thing is political.

Just about all of the George Floyd protest were peaceful. I supported their right to protest and to continue to protest but although 19+ people were killed, 2 billion dollars of damage was caused, and 14,000 people were arrested I haven’t heard of any serious convictions. Why isn’t there an equal coverage of the trials of criminals in the aftermath of George Floyd’s manslaughter?

Again 93% of protests were nonviolent but you could say that about the protest the steal on Capitol Hill. Russia was once known for their show trials. To me the trials on the Jan. 6 rioters have become that, to show that Liberals and Democrats don’t like Republicans and Conservatives.

I believe that the criminals in the Jan. 6 riots and the George Floyd riots should both be held accountable for their actions but to base justice on the color of your skin and the convictions you hold and not the law is racist.

Kem Kough

Wells

