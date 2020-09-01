Letter: Porter is most qualified, best suited candidate for District Court Dept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

As an attorney in the Elko area, I have over 10 years experience working with and appearing in front of Judge Nancy Porter. If we want to maintain an efficient and fair judiciary, we must re-elect Judge Nancy Porter. Judge Porter has done more to make Elko County a better community than almost anyone I know. In addition to founding the Special Advocates for the Elderly (SAFE) and the Center for Healthy Families, Judge Porter has fought to save taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

Judge Porter looks at every case she handles in a fair and judicious manner. She cares about our families and our community and it shows. I have had many cases involving abused and neglected children and in every instance, I know going into the courtroom that Judge Porter will give the facts and evidence the due diligence necessary. Oftentimes these cases start off on an emergency basis and there is no one I would trust more to give these sometimes life and death cases the immediate attention they require.

Being a Judge is not about what your opinion might be, it is about knowing the laws and the court rules in order to render fair and just orders that will hold up under appellate review. It is about caring, and about having the breadth of knowledge to make the difficult decisions that need to be made.