Editor:
Trump is now vehemently disputing that his recent tweet about congresswomen of color who should "go back to where they came from" ... was not racist.
And, his televised assertion that he thinks those women of color should "go back to where they care from" reaffirms the opinion that he is indeed a racist.
Mr. president, if it looks like a duck and walks like a duck and quacks like a duck ... well, it simply IS a danged duck.
Kate Alston
South Fork
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.