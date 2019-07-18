{{featured_button_text}}
Editor:

Trump is now vehemently disputing that his recent tweet about congresswomen of color who should "go back to where they came from" ... was not racist.

And, his televised assertion that he thinks those women of color should "go back to where they care from" reaffirms the opinion that he is indeed a racist.

Mr. president, if it looks like a duck and walks like a duck and quacks like a duck ... well, it simply IS a danged duck.

Kate Alston

South Fork

