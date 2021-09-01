Letter: Property rights -- or wrongs?

Editor:

Yes, I am disappointed in the determination of the Elko City Council denying my request for a sidewalk waiver. But the article does not tell the entire story. The First Addition to the City was approved in 1905; There has been no sidewalk down the block, nor around the corner on A Street, for over 90 years, half the time of which I have been a resident. Built in 1928, the improvements existed when I purchased the property in 1976, including the trees.

The city’s alternative plan (no small expense) was, leave the trees, install a walkway on the other side of them, requiring removal of my fence (posts are set in concrete), dealing with tree roots, a sprinkling system, but worse, leaving a reduction of yard/home-privacy. A sidewalk for half the block and the removal of reclusive shrubs would not be an enhancement to either my property or the neighborhood.

My request was not frivolous and should have been grandfathered in. A small replica of my own home (about 550 square feet) was planned to provide a residence for my 35-year-old granddaughter, but more importantly, help, both on the the property and because of my age, myself. Willing to move from Illinois, it would have benefited both of us. Everyone should have a place of their own.