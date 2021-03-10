Letter: Protect 30% of our public lands

Editor:

Time in Nevada’s mountains and deserts has brought so much peace, joy, and excitement to my life. From the Ponderosa and Jeffrey Pine forests of Lake Tahoe, to the dry sagebrush steppe habitats of the Great Basin Desert, Nevada is a beautiful state, and our diversity of ecosystems is amazing. I have been very lucky to grow up here in Nevada, where access to public federal lands and open spaces is abundant. It is truly a sense of freedom to be able to drive and hike almost anywhere in the state and to be able to camp legally in beautiful, uncrowded, open spaces.

Senator Cortez Masto introduced the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act in the Senate. This bill would place over 1.6 million acres of lands under protections, while also addressing Nevada’s need for increased housing. If passed, this bill would mean a huge success towards protecting Nevada lands, but it cannot be the last effort.

I fear that without immediate action to protect large amounts of land in Nevada and across our country, we will lose our country’s biodiversity, and future generations will be deprived of the experience of visiting beautiful and healthy outdoor spaces.