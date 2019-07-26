Editor:
Our beautifully diverse landscape has an ecological fragility unmatched by most other geographical regions in this country. Nevada is the most arid U.S. state receiving the least amount of rain and having a growing season of only about 100 days in areas surrounding Elko and the Ruby Mountains — where record numbers and acreage of oil and gas leases threaten irrevocable damage. Just across the Pacific in Hawaii a record level of CO2 was recorded in May at 414ppm by NOAA, the same government administration which stated last November that we had roughly 10-12 years to reduce total emissions.
Recovery from climate change fallout will be impossible without the green balance of vegetation needed to sequester carbon and mitigate the continuing damage of drilling and fracking industries. This should be a time of serious incentive to expand the uptake of emissions by planting trees and native biodiversity, not a mad dash opportunity to further exploit valuable habitats and destroy countless ecosystems for altogether wasted profits.
(Are we that intent upon gambling away our scenic economy of flora and fauna in this mysterious quest for fossil fuels in geologic regions either virtually free of these resources or not sustainable for exploring them? The upcoming July 30th lease sale of land parcels is fraught with unanswered questions regarding the future of our state, environment and families.)
Thank you for your attention to this matter!
Gina Ryan
Henderson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.