Letter: Protecting public liberty
Editor:

In these highly politicized times I would like to share a quote that is relevant to this very important election: "Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect every one who approaches that jewel. Unfortunately, nothing will preserve it but downright force. Whenever you give up that force, you are inevitably ruined." -- Patrick Henry, Virginia Ratification Convention, June 5, 1788

Richard Barclay

Spring Creek

