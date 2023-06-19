Editor:

Our public lands are not exclusively for one special interest group – the environmentalists who try to take away our public lands and dictate our public lands as if it is their own private land. Public lands are for all Nevadans and Americans not a select few.

Who has decided that our public lands need protection? The environmentalists? I believe that our public lands need protection from the environmentalists who are in collusion with our government.

I am an advocate of all people and groups, and I don’t believe in discrimination or exclusionary policies or bills. I find it difficult to believe that Senator Rosen is authorizing a bill that excludes multi-users on Nevada’s public land.

It doesn’t take any intelligence to figure out that any time you create boundaries as with the conservation designations in this bill, you produce restrictions which will keep Nevadans and multi-users off public land. Conservation designation boundaries mean the three R’s – Restrictions, Regulations and Rules! An additional 715,806+ acres of public lands will no longer be multi-use for all Nevadans!

Nevada and Nevada’s public lands have long enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with ranching, farming, sporting, hunting, fishing, wildlife, logging, recreation, burning man, recreational vehicles, and mining. Within these stakeholders, great care, laws and regulations have been implemented to ensure that our public land and environment are well-protected and our public land is for all.

In recent years, our government has had a consistent theme in getting people off public land. If the Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act aka Washoe County Lands Bill is passed, it will set a bad precedent for Nevada and the rest of the Nation. Our public land is not for select special interests groups to claim for their own agenda negating our past history of multi-use public land. We have a responsibility to our children and future generations to keep our land public as public lands include all interest groups.

Sandra Meck

Reno

Advocate for Public Lands for All Nevadans