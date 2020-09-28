Letter: Public option could threaten access to care for communities already facing challenges

Editor:
As some candidates and lawmakers push for creating new government-controlled health insurance systems like the public option, a story by NPR titled “Some Urban Hospitals Face Closure Or Cutbacks As The Pandemic Adds To Fiscal Woes,” serves as a stark reminder of the threat the public option could pose to already at-risk hospitals.
The NPR story reports:
While rural hospitals have been closing at a quickening pace over the past two decades, a number of inner-city hospitals now face a similar fate. And experts fear that the economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic on safety net hospitals and the ailing finances of the cities and states that subsidize them are helping push some urban hospitals over the edge … [T]he closing of a few could portend problems at others. Even some of those that remain open may cut back crucial specialties like labor and delivery services or trauma care, forcing patients to travel farther for help when minutes can matter.
Today, our nation’s hospitals are already strained and projected to lose $49.6 billion in revenue nationwide due to coverage changes. The public option could increase this loss by 60% to $79.2 billion, reducing access to quality care for tens of millions of Americans. This could lead to over half of all American hospitals operating with negative margins, increasing the risk of hospital closures and threatening access to quality care — especially for America’s rural and vulnerable communities.
Consequently, hospitals serving rural and vulnerable patients could see their revenue loss increase by more than 40% from $14 billion today to $20 billion under a government-controlled health insurance system.
Paul Klein
Elko
