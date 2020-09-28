Letter: Public option could threaten access to care for communities already facing challenges

Editor:

As some candidates and lawmakers push for creating new government-controlled health insurance systems like the public option, a story by NPR titled “Some Urban Hospitals Face Closure Or Cutbacks As The Pandemic Adds To Fiscal Woes,” serves as a stark reminder of the threat the public option could pose to already at-risk hospitals.

The NPR story reports:

While rural hospitals have been closing at a quickening pace over the past two decades, a number of inner-city hospitals now face a similar fate. And experts fear that the economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic on safety net hospitals and the ailing finances of the cities and states that subsidize them are helping push some urban hospitals over the edge … [T]he closing of a few could portend problems at others. Even some of those that remain open may cut back crucial specialties like labor and delivery services or trauma care, forcing patients to travel farther for help when minutes can matter.