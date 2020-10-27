Letter: Put Nevada back on track

Editor:
We are living through difficult times.
Over the past several months, the COVID 19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in ways we could have never imagined. Nevada’s unemployment rate is now higher than the peak reached during the Great Recession, which means thousands of households all across our state are now losing their health insurance coverage and struggling to make ends meet.
It didn’t have to be this way. In the early days of this health crisis, however, Donald Trump carelessly brushed off the virus, dismissing it as a hoax and predicting it would just “go away” like a miracle. His poor leadership hampered efforts that could have bolstered our healthcare system, stabilized the economy, and saved lives.
Unfortunately, Congressman Mark Amodei, who represents northern Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District, continues to defend Trump’s mismanagement. He has also failed to support legislation which called for critical resources to reach our state.
In May, Amodei voted against the Heroes Act, a piece of legislation which would have allocated $8.7 billion to Nevada in 2020 and 2021. The bill also included provisions to distribute additional stimulus payments as well as provide unemployed workers with $600 per week through January.
But there is much more to the story. Communities all across northern Nevada, from Reno to West Wendover, have been left behind in the economic recovery that occurred over the past decade. During that period, Amodei squandered precious time and failed to deliver resources that would have better equipped our district to weather our current economic and healthcare challenges.
In the years since Amodei took office, the shortage of doctors in our state continued with very little improvement. Nevada is currently dead last for general surgeons per 100,000, while also ranking near the bottom for primary care physicians. Northern Nevada, particularly our rural communities, are among the areas most impacted. Eureka County, for example, has only one licensed respiratory therapist, while Pershing County does not have any.
The lack of medical care facilities is also a major concern for residents in our district.
Lander County has only seven hospital beds for its residents, while Storey and Eureka counties have none. The sheer lack of care facilities throughout northern Nevada is particularly troubling given our older population. Because of Amodei’s lack of commitment to investing in critical infrastructure, such as broadband internet, it is virtually impossible to equip rural Nevada communities with modern hospital buildings.
Our district is on the wrong track. It is time for a change. For far too long, we’ve had to deal with politicians who’ve catered to the interests of multinational corporations instead of the needs of the residents of northern Nevada.
That is why I am supporting Patricia Ackerman for Congress. She will be a strong, independent leader for us in the halls of Congress.
Steve Anderson
Spring Creek
