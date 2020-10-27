Letter: Put Nevada back on track

Editor:

We are living through difficult times.

Over the past several months, the COVID 19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in ways we could have never imagined. Nevada’s unemployment rate is now higher than the peak reached during the Great Recession, which means thousands of households all across our state are now losing their health insurance coverage and struggling to make ends meet.

It didn’t have to be this way. In the early days of this health crisis, however, Donald Trump carelessly brushed off the virus, dismissing it as a hoax and predicting it would just “go away” like a miracle. His poor leadership hampered efforts that could have bolstered our healthcare system, stabilized the economy, and saved lives.

Unfortunately, Congressman Mark Amodei, who represents northern Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District, continues to defend Trump’s mismanagement. He has also failed to support legislation which called for critical resources to reach our state.

In May, Amodei voted against the Heroes Act, a piece of legislation which would have allocated $8.7 billion to Nevada in 2020 and 2021. The bill also included provisions to distribute additional stimulus payments as well as provide unemployed workers with $600 per week through January.