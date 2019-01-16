Putting wolves into perspective
Editor:
Wolves are complex creatures: both efficient predators and gentle family members. Often portrayed as “killing machines,” study after study demonstrates they are successful only about 10 percent of the time. What one of us would value a machine that only worked 1 in 10 times?
It is hard, difficult, dangerous work for wolves to obtain food. It is no wonder that if they find easy prey they kill more than they need. When this happens, suddenly, wolf haters find personality and motivation in animals previously depicted only as machines. The behavior is depicted as “savage” and “thrill killing,” when in fact it is nothing more than “stocking the freezer.”
When wolves and their kills are left alone, and researchers observe them, they almost always return to kills and finish them off. Do fetuses spill out first? Of course, because wolves open the easier abdomen first. There is no diabolical value judgment in their method.
In Medieval Europe, wolves frequently killed people. In Medieval Europe lots of things killed people.
While wolves have the POTENTIAL to kill people they rarely, rarely do. Why IS that? They certainly could.
The Yellowstone elk herd did indeed decrease significantly when wolves were reintroduced. The wolves were SUPPOSED to do just that: the elk were depleting forage. Now the herd is coming back from its low of 4,500 to 7,500. Throughout the Rockies, elk herds are above target.
Wolves are an ally in our fight against Chronic Wasting Disease. Where there are wolves, there is much less disease. One wonders if those elk they slaughtered were infected … were they ever tested?
As for thrill killing, look to our own species. Trophy hunting of endangered species, coyote killing contests, shooting pregnant prairie dogs – all that is the thrill that plagues the planet, not wolves in the ecosystem, removing the young, old, unlucky and keeping the herds healthy.
Chris Albert
Lebanon Junction, Kentucky
