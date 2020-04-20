Letter: Questions about coronavirus response

Editor:
Looking past the fear culture, left-right paradigm, and hopeless mindset we've been fed and considering some questions that are on the minds of all the people with hope the answers to them can help us get back the liberties our bureaucrats, politicians, and ivory tower leaders so willingly sacrificed for a promise of health security. Why is it that the states and citys that refused draconian measure in this crisis meet the criteria to be past the third phase of the reopening plan?
Why weren't we told the first form of tests to be given catch all possible forms of coronavirus? Why were we told that orders given from the state not under the authority of martial law have the authority to bypass our 5th Amendment right to due process before our businesses could be shut down or people could be quarantined? Why was it so easy for our city hall to claim the governor's authority to punish non-essential businesses for staying open? Why weren't the rights of the individual considered when deciding what is essential or not?
Why did the public in the early phase of the outbreak become informants for the state and city? Why now does it appear as though the government, media, and a fearful public now have the ability to test, track, isolate, rate, and possibly vaccinate us? Why did the WHO and CDC ignore South Korea, Japan, and Israel's warning that this virus was coming in early winter? Why did event 201 take place in mid-fall involving Bill Gates and some of the most prominent non-frontline ivory tower medical professionals brainstorming a response to a global pandemic with a coronavirus as the hypothesized bug? Why were US and Chinese scientists collaborating in Carolina labs regarding coronaviruses under the Obama administration?
Why now can we loose our children, businesses, and guns in this nation without due process? Why don't our children learn the Pledge of Allegiance in school anymore? Could it be biblical terms promoting brotherhood and God inspire true liberty and authority?
Tyler Vavak
Elko
