Letter: Questions about coronavirus response

Editor:

Looking past the fear culture, left-right paradigm, and hopeless mindset we've been fed and considering some questions that are on the minds of all the people with hope the answers to them can help us get back the liberties our bureaucrats, politicians, and ivory tower leaders so willingly sacrificed for a promise of health security. Why is it that the states and citys that refused draconian measure in this crisis meet the criteria to be past the third phase of the reopening plan?

Why weren't we told the first form of tests to be given catch all possible forms of coronavirus? Why were we told that orders given from the state not under the authority of martial law have the authority to bypass our 5th Amendment right to due process before our businesses could be shut down or people could be quarantined? Why was it so easy for our city hall to claim the governor's authority to punish non-essential businesses for staying open? Why weren't the rights of the individual considered when deciding what is essential or not?