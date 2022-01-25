Letter: Questions on health and political methods

Editor:

Several days ago, I heard a comment from Dr. Ben Carson that countries with typical malaria occurrence and treatments are experiencing much lower Wuhan virus (Covid-19) morbidities than the United States. The example he cited was Nigeria. I include India in the mix, thus bracketing the United States with smaller and larger countries, both of which are affected by malaria – which if caught early in large is treated over the counter from local pharmacies.

Pulling readily available numbers from CountryEconomy.com, some striking relationships can be observed. My understanding is the base statistics cited here come from respective national bureaus and the World Health Organization. Listing the countries from smallest to largest in population, and using an accepted demographic statistic of occurrence per million population, the January 19 status of Wuhan/Covid morbidity was: Nigeria 15, United States 2601, India 353. That is death per million in population. Another way of visualizing the data is that Nigerian Wuhan/Covid treatment is 24 times more effective than India and 173 times more effective than the United States. That is, for every Nigerian dying from the Wuhan/Covid virus, there are 173 Americans who perish.

What are some distinctions between these countries and their treatment programs? Since I am not a medical professional, I cannot query medical solutions beyond the observation that apparently readily available therapeutics provide reliable relief to the Wuhan/Covid scourge.

As a taxpayer, there are distinctions I can properly query. Like Big Tech, the teachers’ unions and Big Pharma are significant contributors to Democrat political campaigns. The United States is recognized for having the world’s most expensive education and most expensive health care. Significant amounts of both of these areas are publicly funded. Historically, that funding typically has been directed by Democrat politicians and bureaucrats. It seems warranted to ask whether Americans are receiving due value for their funding. It is obvious those deceased from Wuhan/Covid did not receive their due.

And if arguments are made that public education and public health are independent and non-causative factors for high Wuhan/Covid morbidity, consider that the United States is clearly the most woke nation and culture in the world. Wokeism is the latest shade of fascism. Perhaps drill down on that. Essentially, defy being cancelled. Embrace and practice the Scientific Method, not the Political Science Method. In so doing, restore American health.

Ralph R. Sacrison

Elko

