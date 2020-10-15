Letter: Racial injustice and reparations for slavery

Editor:

I’m all for racial sensitivity and social justice but we seem to have taken a wrong turn where we are headed toward divisiveness and destruction in our quest for racial harmony.

I believe that we have achieved great progress but still have a long way to go in this struggle. Having said that I believe that change for the better is possible if we hold each other accountable for our actions today, however, when you throw in the statement “four hundred years of white man oppression” I lose all sense of hope of peaceful race relations as we have our hands full dealing with today’s issues without bringing in 400 years of injustice.

Is slavery wrong? Of course it is. But it was just as wrong to sell your brothers and sisters into slavery as it was to participate in the slave trade. If you were to go to the governments of Senegal, Angola, or the Ivory Coast today and demand reparations for what their ancestors did they would look at you like you were crazy. And yet that is what we are doing today in America.