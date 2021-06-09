Letter: Racism and the mascot ban

Editor:

The national media back around the end of the month and date of Saturday, May 29th reported that a mass grave containing the remains of 215 children has been found in Canada at a former residential school set up to assimilate indigenous people. The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia that closed in 1978.

On Friday, June 4th, it was announced that the state of Nevada had passed a bill banning "racially discriminatory" school mascots and as well banning town sirens historically used to discriminate.

Beginning with the Indian Civilization Act Fund of March 3, 1819 and the Peace Policy of 1869 the United States, the U.S. Government adopted an Indian Boarding School Policy expressly intended to implement cultural genocide through the removal and reprogramming of American Indian and Alaska Native children to accomplish the systematic destruction of Native cultures and communities, basically some 357 boarding schools within some 30 states were created.

This issue about the boarding schools pertains mainly to the past, saying about the late 1800s and early 1900s, with no real meaning to the modern day times and I’d say, the vast majority of us were probably not born yet.