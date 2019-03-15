Radio signals could interfere with jets
Editor:
President Trump says he has signed an order to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8.
My call at this hour is high frequency radio transmissions in the spectrum are interfering with the new 737 Max 8 and 9’s control systems. At Creech AFB in Vegas they use high frequency radio signals to control drones all over the world for surveillance and munitions payloads.
Why don’t they want you to use your digital devices upon takeoff and landings? You now have satellites beaming frequencies to drones flying all over the globe.
To me, it’s a radio signal transmission issue. Drive up Nevada Highway 95 out of Vegas to Spanish Springs and see the series of high frequency antennaes beaming control instructions to satellites. Then the satellites beam control instructions to drones circling the globe and causing havoc to the 737 Max 8 and 9 control systems.
If this is the case, which I think it is ... this is a very big deal defense issue and Boeing should not take the heat for a faulty product.
Dave Murray
Reno
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.