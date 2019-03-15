Try 3 months for $3
Letters mailbox

Radio signals could interfere with jets

Editor:

President Trump says he has signed an order to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8.

My call at this hour is high frequency radio transmissions in the spectrum are interfering with the new 737 Max 8 and 9’s control systems. At Creech AFB in Vegas they use high frequency radio signals to control drones all over the world for surveillance and munitions payloads.

Why don’t they want you to use your digital devices upon takeoff and landings? You now have satellites beaming frequencies to drones flying all over the globe.

To me, it’s a radio signal transmission issue. Drive up Nevada Highway 95 out of Vegas to Spanish Springs and see the series of high frequency antennaes beaming control instructions to satellites. Then the satellites beam control instructions to drones circling the globe and causing havoc to the 737 Max 8 and 9 control systems.

If this is the case, which I think it is ... this is a very big deal defense issue and Boeing should not take the heat for a faulty product.

Dave Murray

Reno

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments