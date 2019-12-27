Letter: Re-elect President Trump in 2020

Editor:

God bless President Trump and grant him total victory over the radical left-wing Democrats, including those who held the reins of power in the past administration, those now in Congress conducting the never-ending witch hunt to impeach him, their co-conspirators in the Obama "Justice" Department, their fellow travelers within the Deep-State corridors of the hidden government, their lackeys in the so-called "mainstream" media/press corps, as well as the few RINOs co-habitating with them in the D.C. swamp -- we know their names all too well.

In my opinion (if I am still entitled to have one) they should all be investigated and duly prosecuted for conspiracy and high-treason for their continuing three-year attempt to nullify the will of the people, after we elected President Trump in the 2016 presidential election. They are attempting to undermine, weaken and destroy our constitutional rights, the co-equal executive branch of government, and our duly elected President.

In the upcoming election in November 2020, the people of the United States should unite to not only re-elect President Trump in a landslide victory, but also defeat every left-wing Democrat in the House and Senate, running for re-election, to serve notice that they are NOT our masters; but only our public servants -- who serve at the pleasure of We the People.