Letter: Reasons for protecting wilderness

Editor:

The past year has given us so many examples of why we need to protect our wilderness. In the span of six months, the West experienced the worst wildfires in recent memory, and a freak storm left millions of Texans out of power, causing many deaths. The frequency of these extreme weather events has been exacerbated by climate change, and if we continue with no meaningful changes, will only increase.

However, scientists have figured out that one way to prevent the worst of these catastrophes is to ensure that we protect 30% of our land and ocean by 2030. Doing so will help us avoid some of these disastrous and expensive power outages.

Similarly, in the past year, the pandemic has come close to destroying our economy and killed nearly 5,000 Nevadans. Scientists believe the current coronavirus originated in wildlife and was able to make the jump from animals to humans because our habitat had encroached so thoroughly onto theirs. If we were to set aside more land from development, we could increase our chances of avoiding the next tragic, costly pandemic.

Preserving wilderness is about more than exploring it. It may save our economy and our lives. Please, contact your senators and ask them to do all they can to help us get to 30% of the land protected by 2030.