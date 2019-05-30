Editor:
The sky-rocketing price of prescription drugs is unacceptable, and we need to find ways to help keep pharmaceuticals affordable especially for our vulnerable senior population participating in Medicare Part D. After all, the second part of the word healthcare is “care”!
However, the proposed “Rebate Rule” to Medicare Part D is the wrong approach. Under this rule, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) would be prohibited from negotiating with drug makers for rebates that are passed down to consumers in the form of lower out-of-pocket costs. This would leave Big Pharma with complete monopolistic control over the drug pricing supply chain since PBMs are the only check to the current system. With nothing to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable, there’s absolutely no guarantee that the rule would lower prices.
Even worse, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) analysts predict that this proposal would raise premiums on seniors and the disabled by 25 percent, while handing Big Pharma a $137 billion bailout. But greed should never get in the way of delivering healthcare.
Without competition and accountability, drug prices will continue to skyrocket.
The only way to resolve this crisis is by increasing transparency and competition in the market. I hope Senator Cortez Masto will reject this rule and fight for Nevada’s most vulnerable.
Andy Bath
Pharmacist
Economy Drug
Ely
