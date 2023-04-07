Editor:

Were citizens of Elko deceived by our council members, was the council deceived by representatives of the Boys and Girls Club, or did I/we not understand what was being presented?

Destruction of ball fields which are named after Jay Kump and Leonard Herrera is “required” in the interest of developing a recreation center, swimming pool and events center. Before this destruction of fields, history and legacies, new fields are to be constructed off Bullion Road on the “flood plain/alkaline flats” near the river. I, and many others were under the impression this was being done with virtually no cost to citizens through donations and/or grants which “had been” secured.

Now, it's been noted, at least one of the grantors has denied or withdrawn their funding. Has other funding been approved? Does the council have other funding approved in writing for the rec center, pool and events center? What feasibility studies were conducted for all these projects? Is it possible, “The cart was put before the horse?”

Due to these recent developments, the council approved a $12 million bond to complete “Phase 2” of the ball fields. How many more modifications are we going to see and at what cost? Will “corners be cut” to “make it work,” and will we still receive what was promised (three new synthetic turf fields, a parking lot, concession and restrooms)?

It's my understanding, destruction won't begin until “Phase 2” is completed. Is that truly the case, or might I/we be deceived again? Will legacies be destroyed while our council approves yet another bond to finish a project that appears deceptive?

Many suggest, “Go to meetings and be heard!” Myself and others have done that, it's obvious we weren't being heard. The “smug looks” from the council, lack of discussion and rush to vote, it's apparent the decision was made, and we're only heard because of open meeting laws. Be prepared, citizens will be paying for much more than we were led to believe. Caveat emptor!

Just maybe the council should reconsider the burden being placed on citizens, but "nah," that'd be admitting a mistake.

Gaylen Christean

Elko