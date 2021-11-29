Letter: Redistricting needs to be an independent process

Editor:

Like Mr. Jim Hartman’s November 27th commentary on the gerrymandered redistricting maps, I also feel strongly about every Nevadan having fair representation. In fact, in 2020 I helped spearhead the ballot question to adopt an independent redistricting commission, yet, due to the pandemic lockdown and resistance from the majority party, we were unable to qualify the initiative.

Now that redistricting is done it is easy to see the negative outcomes we predicted. From the Open Meeting Law being ignored, to the secrecy surrounding who drew the maps, to the map approval process lacking public support, no part of the special legislative session prioritized fairness or public confidence through transparency and accountability.

While the Nevada Constitution tasks our legislature with creating our redistricting maps, this may be the second time in ten years that a judge turns the process over to a panel of special masters because a political party hijacked the people’s branch of government. Enough. We need to empower Nevadans to fully participate in redistricting and we need mandated adherence to all laws and rules. No more exemptions from the rule of law when it comes to redistricting.

Our Fair Maps Nevada ballot question would create an independent redistricting commission with a seat at the table for Republicans, Democrats, nonpartisans, and those affiliated with independent parties; and it enforces rules and laws without exemptions. At all stages of the process, the public can review the maps as each is being drawn as well as submit their own redistricting maps for consideration.

Enabling legislation can require all maps to be criteria and fairness checked by a nonpartisan organization, such as the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which Mr. Hartman referenced in his commentary, before approval.

If we start now, we can pass the Fair Maps Nevada ballot question to ensure our elected representatives prioritize fair representation over partisan power struggles. Reform processes like this are not easy, but I am willing to devote my time and energy to ensuring that the 2031 redistricting process serves the people, not political players. Please join me by reaching out at info@vote-nevada.org.

Sondra Cosgrove

Las Vegas

