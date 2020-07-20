Letter: Releasing offenders would help with crisis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I'd like to start off by saying the world has gone completely insane. The corona, the riots, blm.

I'm shielded from all of this and have been for a little while now. My concern is people, like my family, using their PPE, washing their hands, etc. It doesn't only affect you.

Maybe make some cuts to NDOC's budget since we're in such a crisis. Send offenders home on house arrest, let us go back to work, ones with short time. Some of us deserve that shot and it's only benefiting the state's "budget crisis" since we pay for it.

I'm not saying everyone, just short-timers without recent violence. Like me.

Kent Gamez

Warm Springs Correctional Center

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0