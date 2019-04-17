Editor:
A friend passed away recently after a sudden illness. I'd like to share some thoughts.
Charlie See was well known around Elko and vicinity as well as the bowling community throughout the state.
He was born in Vancouver, Canada but hated seafood. His dad was a professional musician (violin). He served in the Navy as a cook. He and his brother, Bill (deceased), worked in Hollywood in the movie industry; Bill as a set-painter and Charlie as a landscaper. They knew many celebrities on a first name basis including Glen Campbell.
We met Bill on one of our many bowling trips. At one time Charlie drove the Oscar Meyer Weenie Wagon in L.A.
He joined our bowling team and Elko Tree Service became its sponsor. We had some great bowling trips but health problems ultimately broke up the team. Folks would ask how we did on these trips -- we ate well!
He married Cindy Cook who had a married daughter. Her family lives in Arkansas. I always joked that his first name was "Dammit" because Cindy would often give him hell: "Dammit Charlie See ..." She made him quit drinking and he was able to give up cigarettes through hypnosis.
Cindy died last year after suffering a debilitating stroke. Charlie cared for her till the end.
I'd run into him downtown from time to time when he would go out to lunch for his "bowl of soup" or at WalMart where he would buy large bags of pet food for his yard full of cats and dogs. He had a soft spot for animals.
As far a I know, he had a son (and daughter?) from a previous marriage. His son, Scotty, lives back East and is a successful businessman.
Charlie was 88.
Don Johns
Spring Creek
