Letter: Remembering Paula Brady

On behalf of my son Waylon, granddaughter Shoshona, grandchildren Draven, Willow, Loki and Jacob, on this date of January 25th, we would like to wish Paula J. Brady, mother and grandmother a happy 67th birthday.

On January 25, 1953 Edna and Johnny Brady gave birth to Paula 67 years ago and sadly Paula was taken from us in March of 2015 to where she began her sacred journey to be with those members of her family who had gone on before her.

Paula was a serious and dedicated mother and grandmother, she loved her son and grandchildren sincerely and did her best to teach them what she could about her tribes’ history, culture and traditions, a task she took to heart and cared about very much.

From the Western Shoshone Historic Preservation Society to the Sun Dance in South Dakota, to doing hides and making jingle dresses for Shoshona, Paula did what she could to keep us on the path of being involved in our culture and traditional ways.

We learned a lot from Paula, however, when she left we struggled to put our world back together because in some manner of speaking we failed to pay attention and some of the lessons she tried to teach us, we failed at terribly but we have managed to survive.