Letter: Reopen full-time school attendance this fall

Editor:

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) among the nearly 150,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U. S. between Feb 12 and Apr 2, only about 2,500 or 1.7 % were children. The Mayo Clinic reports that even children who are diagnosed with this virus, "rarely experience severe illness." They further report, "Despite large outbreaks around the world very few children have died."

I think it's helpful to look at this from a different point of view, one that's much closer to home. As of this date there have been 89 reported cases of COVID-19 in Elko County. The population of our county is 52,778. So the percentage of reported cases is 0.0017. If it's this low for adults, what do you think it is for children and teens?

I'll answer that, for all intents and purposes it is very close to zero. Certainly we need to develop and practice safe and reliable precautions. But we don't need to turn our schools into lockdown facilities.

Let's approach restarting full-time school attendance for all schools in our county in a realistic and workable manner. We are not Las Vegas or Reno, and we certainly aren't New York, California or New Jersey so we need to stop thinking like they do.