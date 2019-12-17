Letter: Republican lawmakers must stop protecting Trump

Editor:

It’s time for members of the GOP to find their voice, break ranks with Trump, and demand his impeachment and removal. History will remember how Republicans acted in this moment -- whether they upheld the rule of law or fearfully supported the criminal in the White House.

For three years, we have watched Trump threaten our elections, obstruct justice, and make a mockery of our Constitution. The latest news of Trump’s solicitation of foreign election interference in the 2020 election is a serious escalation of his corruption and abuse of power.

Thanks to multiple whistleblowers and witness testimony from at least half a dozen witnesses in the House’s impeachment inquiry, we know that Trump pressured the President of Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Bidens. He then threatened to withhold military aid to force Ukraine to comply.

Poll after poll demonstrates that the American people are sick and tired of Trump’s assault on our democracy -- and we’re urging Republicans to support the only viable way to hold him accountable for his actions: impeachment and removal.