Letter: Responding to the research challenge

When I was 35 years old, following an ultrasound, a nurse practitioner noticed a dense area in my breast and ordered a biopsy. Two days later, I was diagnosed with Triple positive breast cancer.
That was only the beginning of my story with cancer. After a lumpectomy, I completed a combined 37 weeks of chemotherapy and radiation. Two weeks after I finished up chemo, I had surgery to remove a uterine fibroid where it was revealed that I also had uterine cancer. Almost immediately, I had a full hysterectomy.
After this painful, lonely, and expensive trial, I’m finally considered cancer free.
The importance of continued innovation became clear to me during my battle with cancer. As our country confronts the coronavirus pandemic, this message has been emphasized. Washington needs to clear the pathway to innovation so biopharmaceutical scientists can continue to work to try and produce the vaccine or cure we so desperately need right now.
As an immuno-compromised person, I’m concerned; there is no guarantee that I’d survive this virus. This fact doubles-down on how important innovation is, now and always. Without it, our society faces an uncertain future, with no guarantee as to who will live or die if they get this virus. But everyone’s odds are better if we have a cure to rely on. We need our lawmakers to act to support America’s researchers in their pursuit to discover a treatment for COVID-19.
Leah Stracner
Las Vegas
