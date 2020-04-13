Letter: Responding to the research challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

When I was 35 years old, following an ultrasound, a nurse practitioner noticed a dense area in my breast and ordered a biopsy. Two days later, I was diagnosed with Triple positive breast cancer.

That was only the beginning of my story with cancer. After a lumpectomy, I completed a combined 37 weeks of chemotherapy and radiation. Two weeks after I finished up chemo, I had surgery to remove a uterine fibroid where it was revealed that I also had uterine cancer. Almost immediately, I had a full hysterectomy.

After this painful, lonely, and expensive trial, I’m finally considered cancer free.

The importance of continued innovation became clear to me during my battle with cancer. As our country confronts the coronavirus pandemic, this message has been emphasized. Washington needs to clear the pathway to innovation so biopharmaceutical scientists can continue to work to try and produce the vaccine or cure we so desperately need right now.