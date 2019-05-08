Editor: Election chaos?
The column in the paper the other day addressing BIA/Te-Moak elections was an interesting read. Elko Daily seems to be in Felix Ike and Leta Jim's back pocket. The fear of our impending future is scary to them. It is understandable, but backwards from where we need to be. Which begs the question; is this not a foreseeable future for their grandchildren and their great grandchildren?
Our people need to take a step back and remember that everything we do now is not for us; it is all for our children. This talk of not being financially efficient to enroll more of our own people is not OK. What do finances have to do with it? Keeping track of blood quantum was a practice we inherited from the government, and is clearly a racist ideology. But there is a bright future for us all if we can get these negative views away from our elders.
This is where I believe Aboriginal Lateral Violence comes in. ALV is a form of abuse or bullying that we are inflicting on each other. Because of the intergenerational trauma that our people have endured through the years. We have now become the oppressor in our own communities and tribal offices. ALV is impacting us on a daily basis.
The individuals stirring up this “election chaos” can be prime examples of this. But is this their fault? No. It is however their fault if they make a choice to continue this behavior. Being very negative to others' opinions, rumor mongering, withholding information or giving false info, backstabbing, and belittling others are just a few of the behavior signs. We have developed these lousy skills, and the harm it is doing is foul.
I believe it is time we enroll our people, I believe it is time we get rid of ALV. It is not who we are or who we were meant to be.
Please feel free to contact me for more information on Aboriginal Lateral Violence: Jacebear24@gmail.com.
Thank you.
Amber Bear
Elko
Amber, I could not agree more. Tribalism and nepotism have guided decisions made by a few, rather than the majority of members. I am no exception, but everyone has answers for all of the issues within our tribe, but no one has solutions.
