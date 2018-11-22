Editor:
Op-ed writer Will Coggin is a front man for industries that profit from confining and slaughtering animals, so it’s not surprising that he’s critical of just about everyone who helps animals, protects the environment, and promotes healthy living (“This Thanksgiving, save room for consumer choice,” Nov 19.) As Coggin points out, we have robust freedoms and a plethora of choices in this country. We have the choice between cruelty and compassion — but what will it say about us if we choose to be cruel when we have the option to be kind?
Many people, including everyday teachers, lawyers, students, and grandmothers, already make compassionate choices, such as eating Tofurky rather than turkey. And more and more people are attempting to reduce the plastic pollution that’s choking our oceans by avoiding straws and bags. This is an important step, although we’re forgetting one important area — fishing.
Abandoned fishing nets make up at least 46 percent of the debris in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a floating pile of trash that’s three times the size of France. So if you’re looking for another way to be kind, stop fishing or eating fish and other sea animals.
The holidays are a time for peace and goodwill, not spite and recrimination. If you want to know how to help animals and the environment, please visit www.PETA.org.
Heather Moore
PETA Foundation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.